٢٨تنه ډار اچوونکي په شمال او شمال ختيځ زون کې ووژل شول

An Afghan Commando, with the Afghan National Army's 3rd Commando Kandak, scans the horizon while providing security during an operation to hinder insurgent activity in northern Panjwa'i District, Mar. 29, 2011, in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan. Assistance during the Commando-led operation was provided by U.S. servicemembers, with Special Operations Task Force - South, members of the Afghan National Civil Order Police and Panjwa'i Deputy Chief of Police, Mohibullah. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniel P. Shook)(Released).