طالبان باردیگر مذاکره با افغانها را رد کردند

In this photograph taken on November 3, 2015, Afghan Taliban fighters look on as they listen to Mullah Mohammad Rasool Akhund (unseen), the newly appointed leader of a breakaway faction of the Taliban, at Bakwah in the western province of Farah. A breakaway faction of the Taliban has appointed its own leader in the first formal split in the Afghan militant movement under new head Mullah Mansour, posing a fresh hurdle to potential peace talks. Mullah Rasool was named the leader of the faction in a mass gathering of dissident fighters this week in the remote southwestern province of Farah, according to an AFP reporter who attended the meeting. AFP PHOTO / Javed Tanveer (Photo credit should read JAVED TANVEER/AFP/Getty Images)