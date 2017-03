نظامیان توانسته اند بخش هایی از ساحات ازدست رفته درولسوالی تاله وبرفک ولایت بغلان را از طالبان پس بگیرند

epa04957151 Members of the Afghan security services and National Army (ANA) secure a road leading to the Baghlan-Kunduz provincial border, Afghanistan, 30 September 2015. According to local reports following US airstrikes NATO ground troops are believed to be assisting in an advisory capacity ANA and Afghan security services carrying out operations to retake Kunduz captured by Taliban forces 18 September. EPA/AJMAL OMARI